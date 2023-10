Coach Janneke Schopman 'will be asked to explain' women's hockey failure at Asian Games

Jaspreet Sahni





Janneke Schopman. (TOI Photo)



HANGZHOU: Hockey India (HI) has already sounded the alarm bells for the head coach of women's hockey team, Janneke Schopman, after the semifinal defeat against China on Thursday ended India's dreams of a gold medal, which would have also assured a place in the Paris 2024 Olympics as the continental champions.