Team India has a strong chance of Olympic gold in hockey: Zafar Iqbal



Indian men's hockey (IANS Photo)



NEW DELHI: Indian hockey legend Zafar Iqbal has expressed confidence in the current Indian hockey team's capabilities, suggesting that they have a strong chance of winning an Olympic gold medal once again. The Indian men's hockey team recently ended a 41-year Olympic medal drought by securing a bronze medal with a 5-4 victory over Germany at the Tokyo Gamesin 2021.