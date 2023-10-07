Hockey gold, India's ton

In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross 100



Rohit Mahajan in Hangzhou





Indian men's hockey team beat defending champs Japan 5-1 to win gold and qualify for next year's Paris Olympics. PTI



Harmanpreet Singh and his men, feted and cheered by a stadium full of Indian officials and athletes — and Chinese fans, standing in attention to the national anthem — jumped and whooped, sang and danced on the hockey turf, making it an Indian party to remember in the leafy Gongshu Canal Sports Park here.



