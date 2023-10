Harmanpreet avenges 2018 loss as India dethrones Japan to win gold in Asian Games, qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics

Asian Games 2023: The title win assured the Indian team time up to the 2024 Olympics to prepare for it without worrying about the qualification process or planning around the qualifiers.



Uthra Ganesan





The men’s hockey team celebrates winning the gold medal and earning a spot at the Paris Olympics, following a win over Japan in the final. | Photo Credit: Pti



Captain Harmanpreet Singh got his second, and India’s fifth goal in the 59th minute of the match and finally allowed himself a smile.