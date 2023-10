Golden Hangzhou brings Paris to Indian plate; INDIA 5 JAPAN 1

K ARUMUGAM







As curtains came down for the men’s hockey at Hangzhou, it has definitely ushers in a new dawn for Indian hockey, which used to be in a perpetual state of identity crisis. With an expected dominant show, Harmanpreet Singh’s superbly fit Indian team outplayed the defending champions Japan for a heartwarming 5-1 win the final to lift the Asian Games gold for fourth time. A perception change of Indian hockey is much in order.