India won Men's Hockey Gold Medal

By Tariq Ali



Indian men's hockey team won the gold medal beating the defending champian Japan by a comprehensive margin 5-1 in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Stadium, Hangzhou in 2023. Asian Games men's hockey champion India qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.







Following is the Statistical Review of the Men's Hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou.



Final Standing of the Men's Hockey event:

1 India 2 Japan 3 South Korea 4 China 5 Pakistan 6 Malaysia 7 Oman 8 Bangladesh 9 Indonesia 10 Uzbekistan 11 Thailand 12 Singapore



Highest Scores of the Match

Pakistan 18-2 Uzbekistan

India 16-0 Uzbekistan

India 16-1 Singapore

South Korea 16-2 Oman

Japan 14-0 Singapore

India 12-0 Bangladesh

Pakistan 11-0 Singapore

Malaysia 11-1 Oman

South Korea 10-0 Indonesia

South Korea 10-0 Thailand

Japan 10-1 Uzbekistan

India 10-2 Pakistan



The Hat trick Scorers

5 goals - Arbaz Ahmad - Pakistan 18-2 Uzbekistan

5 goals - Jang Jang-hyun - South Korea 16-2 Oman

4 goals - Varun Kumar - India 16-0 Uzbekistan

4 goals - Harmanpreet Singh - India 16-1 Singapore

4 goals - Jang Jang-hyun - South Korea 10-0 Indonesia

4 goals - Jang Jang-hyun - South Korea 10-0 Thailand

4 goals - Harmanpreet Singh - India 10-2 Pakistan

3 goals - Mandeep Singh - India 16-0 Uzbekistan

3 goals - Lalit Kumar Upadhyay - India 16-0 Uzbekistan

3 goals - Arbaz Ahmad - Pakistan 11-0 Singapore

3 goals - Liyaqat Arshad - Pakistan 11-0 Singapore

3 goals - Mandeep Singh - India 16-1 Singapore

3 goals - Raiki Fujishima - Japan 10-1 Uzbekistan

3 goals - Arshan Hamsani - Malaysia 11-1 Oman

3 goals - Abdul Rana - Pakistan 18-2 Uzbekistan

3 goals - Afraz - Pakistan 18-2 Uzbekistan

3 goals - Ryoma Ooka - Japan 14-0 Singapore

3 goals - Ryosei Kato - Japan 14-0 Singapore

3 goals - Man-Jae Jung - South Korea 16-2 Oman

3 goals - Harmanpreet Singh - India 12-0 Bangladesh

3 goals - Mandeep Singh - India 12-0 Bangladesh

3 goals - Thanakrit Boon-Art - Thailand 3-5 Oman

3 goals - Gao Jie-Sheng - China 9-0 Thailand

3 goals - Jung Man-Jae - South Korea 3-5 India



Most Individual Goals in this Edition

18 goals - Jang Jang-hyun - South Korea

13 goals - Harmanpreet Singh - India

12 goals - Mandeep Singh - India

11 goals - Arbaz Ahmad - Pakistan

10 goals - Gao Jie-Sheng - China