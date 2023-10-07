Indian Men's Hockey Team beats Japan 5-1 to claim Gold medal in Hangzhou, secures spot in 2024 Paris Olympics

Hockey India announced Rs 5.00 Lakh to each player, and Rs 2.50 Lakh each for support staff







Hangzhou: The Indian Men's Hockey Team on Friday picked up a stunning 5-1 win over the defending Champions Japan at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to claim the Gold medal in the prestigious tournament and confirm a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is India's fourth Gold medal in Men's Field Hockey at the Asian Games. India had previously won the Gold medal in 1966, 1998, and in 2014. Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh earned his 50th International Cap in the match against Japan. Harmanpreet Singh (32', 59'), Manpreet Singh (25'), Amit Rohidas (36'), and Abhishek (48') scored the goals for India in the Final. Seren Tanaka (51') scored the sole goal for Japan.



