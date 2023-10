Day 5 Results: 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship 2023





New Delhi: The group stage of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship 2023 concluded today in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. In the Sub Junior Women’s category, Hockey Haryana secured the top position with 12 points, followed by Uttar Pradesh Hockey at 9 points. Having secured top 2 places in the points table, Hockey Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Hockey confirmed their place in the Final and will face off against one another on Sunday at 1030 hrs.