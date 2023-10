Sisters Ryleigh and Kara Heck go head-to-head in UNC field hockey's win over Boston College

By Caroline Wills





UNC sophomore forward Ryleigh Heck (12) starts the fourth period of the game against Boston College on Oct. 6, 2023, at Karen Shelton Stadium. Pictured to her right is her sister, BC senior forward Kara Heck (1). No. 1 UNC beat No. 11 Boston College 3-1. Photo by Ava Sharon / The Daily Tar Heel



UNC sophomore Ryleigh Heck is no stranger to competition with her older sister, Kara.