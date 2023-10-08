Irish EY Hockey League Roundup





EYHL Division 1 Women



UCD 2-0 MONKSTOWN



The defending EYHL Women’s Division 1 Champions UCD wearing their breast cancer awareness pink outfit took on Monkstown in their EYHL Division 1 game at the national stadium in Belfield. It was a fairly lively tight first quarter which ended scoreless. Sophia Cole got a green card in the 14th minute which was 2 minutes on the sideline for her. Things got going in the second quarter. UCD took the lead through Leah O’Shea’s field goal in the 26th minute and the Students led 1-0 at half time. Lauren Johnston served a 2-minute suspension for UCD when she was green carded in the 32nd minute. And Katharine Egan got one in the 35th minute leaving the team shorthanded for most of that 5-minute stretch up to the 37th minute. Monkstown carved out a few chances of their own but were unable to get past a superb defence marshalled by Sarah McAuley and Katie Jane- Marshall and backstopped by the excellent Erika Gallagher. Aine Naughton made it 2-0 to UCD in the 61st minute from a field goal. And the Students held out for the victory. Leah Paul got a Yellow Card three minutes from time leaving UCD to see out the game down to 10 players, but they managed to see out the win.



