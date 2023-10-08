Calm Harmanpreet Singh is MS Dhoni of Indian hockey team: Dhanraj Pillay



Harmanpreet Singh (Reuters Photo)



NEW DELHI: The calm and composed leadership of Harmanpreet Singh played a pivotal role in the Indian men's hockey team's successful campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Games, according to former Indian hockey star Dhanraj Pillay. He likened Harmanpreet's leadership style to that to that of "Captain Cool" MS Dhoni. Dhanraj, who led India to victory in the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games, emphasized that Harmanpreet's ability to remain calm under pressure was a key factor in India's gold-winning effort.



