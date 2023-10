Speedy Tigresses move up to world No. 18 after finishing fifth in Hangzhou

By Jugjet Singh





Team Malaysia celebrate after scoring a goal during the Women's Classification. The Malaysian women's hockey team have moved up one rung to No. 18 in the world rankings after finishing fifth at the Hangzhou Asian Games. -REUTERS/Alfie Lee



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women's hockey team have moved up one rung to No. 18 in the world rankings after finishing fifth at the Hangzhou Asian Games.