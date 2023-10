Speedy Tigers drop to world No. 12 after disappointing Asian Games

By Jugjet Singh





The Speedy Tigers, who targeted gold, suffered a 5-2 defeat to Pakistan in the fifth-sixth classification match. -PIC COURTESY OF HOKITA



KUALA LUMPUR: As anticipated, the national men's hockey team have slipped two spots to No. 12 in the world rankings following their disappointing sixth-place finish at the Hangzhou Asian Games.