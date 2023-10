Indian women’s hockey team beats Japan to win bronze medal

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam scored the winning goal for Savita Punia-led side in the 50th minute to maintain India’s record of finishing with a medal at every Asian Games.





FILE PHOTO: Deepika scored the first goal for India in its win over Japan in the bronze medal playoff at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI



Indian women’s hockey team defeated Japan 2-1 to win bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.