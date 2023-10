Indian Women’s Hockey Team beat Japan 2-1 to win Bronze medal at 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

India announced Rs 3.00 Lakh to each player, and Rs 1.50 Lakh each for support staff







Hangzhou: The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Saturday registered a brilliant 2-1 win over Japan to clinch the Bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. This is India's fourth Bronze medal in Women's Field Hockey at the Asian Games. Deepika (5’) and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (50’) scored a goal each for the Indian team, while for Japan, Captain Yuri Nagai (30’) netted the lone goal.