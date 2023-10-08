China won the gold medal in the women's hockey

By Tariq Ali



China won the gold medal defeated South Korea by two goals to nil in the women's hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Gongshu Canal Sports Stadium, Hangzhou in 2023. For the Chinese team Yi Chen and Zou Meirong scored goals.







For the Bronze Medal match India defeated Japan by two goals to one. For the Indian team Deepika Kumari and P. Sushila Chanu scored goals. Yuri Nagai scored a goal for the Japanese team.



Following is the statistical review of the women's hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou held in 2023.



Women's Hockey Classification Matches for the different places



Semi Finals - China 4-0 India

South Korea 2-2 Japan (PSO 4-3)



For the Gold Medal - China 2-0 South Korea

For the Bronze Medal - India 2-1 Japan



5th and 6th - Malaysia 2-1 Thailand

7th and 8th - Singapore 2-0 Kazakhstan

9th and 10th - Hong Kong 2-1 Indonesia



Final Standing

1 China 2 South Korea 3 India 4 Japan 5 Malaysia 6 Thailand 7 Singapore 8 Kazakhstan 9 Hong Kong 10 Indonesia



Highest Scores of the Match

China 20-0 (HT 11-0) Indonesia

Japan 14-0 (HT 7-0) Thailand

India 13-0 (HT 8-0) Singapore

India 13-0 (HT 6-0) Hong Kong

China 12-0 (HT 4-0) Thailand

China 11-0 (HT 4-0) Kazakhstan



The Hat trick Scorers

4 goals - Gu Bingfeng - China 20-0 Indonesia

4 goals - Shiho Kaborakawa - Japan 4-0 Thailand

3 goals - Jiaqi Zhong - China 20-0 Indonesia

3 goals - Zhang Ying - China 20-0 Indonesia

3 goals - Sangita Kumari - India 13-0 Singapore

3 goals - Gu Bingfeng - China 11-0 Kazakhstan

3 goals - Meiyu Liang - China 11-0 Kazakhstan

3 goals - Vandana Katariya - India 3-0 Hong Kong

3 goals - Deepika Kumari - India 13-0 Hong Kong



The Leading Goal Scorers in this Edition

8 goals - Gu Bingfeng - China

5 goals - Meiyu Liang - China

5 goals - Zhang Ying - China

5 goals - Shiho Kaborakawa - Japan