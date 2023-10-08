China won the gold medal in the women's hockey

By Tariq Ali
China won the gold medal defeated South Korea by two goals to nil in the women's hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Gongshu Canal Sports Stadium, Hangzhou in 2023. For the Chinese team Yi Chen and Zou Meirong scored goals.
For the Bronze Medal match India defeated Japan by two goals to one. For the Indian team Deepika Kumari and P. Sushila Chanu scored goals. Yuri Nagai scored a goal for the Japanese team.
Following is the statistical review of the women's hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou held in 2023.
Women's Hockey Classification Matches for the different places
Semi Finals - China 4-0 India
South Korea 2-2 Japan (PSO 4-3)
For the Gold Medal - China 2-0 South Korea
For the Bronze Medal - India 2-1 Japan
5th and 6th - Malaysia 2-1 Thailand
7th and 8th - Singapore 2-0 Kazakhstan
9th and 10th - Hong Kong 2-1 Indonesia
Final Standing
1 China 2 South Korea 3 India 4 Japan 5 Malaysia 6 Thailand 7 Singapore 8 Kazakhstan 9 Hong Kong 10 Indonesia
Highest Scores of the Match
China 20-0 (HT 11-0) Indonesia
Japan 14-0 (HT 7-0) Thailand
India 13-0 (HT 8-0) Singapore
India 13-0 (HT 6-0) Hong Kong
China 12-0 (HT 4-0) Thailand
China 11-0 (HT 4-0) Kazakhstan
The Hat trick Scorers
4 goals - Gu Bingfeng - China 20-0 Indonesia
4 goals - Shiho Kaborakawa - Japan 4-0 Thailand
3 goals - Jiaqi Zhong - China 20-0 Indonesia
3 goals - Zhang Ying - China 20-0 Indonesia
3 goals - Sangita Kumari - India 13-0 Singapore
3 goals - Gu Bingfeng - China 11-0 Kazakhstan
3 goals - Meiyu Liang - China 11-0 Kazakhstan
3 goals - Vandana Katariya - India 3-0 Hong Kong
3 goals - Deepika Kumari - India 13-0 Hong Kong
The Leading Goal Scorers in this Edition
8 goals - Gu Bingfeng - China
5 goals - Meiyu Liang - China
5 goals - Zhang Ying - China
5 goals - Shiho Kaborakawa - Japan