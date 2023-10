Korean women's hockey settle for silver after loss to China



The Korean women's hockey team, left, reacts after conceding a goal during the final at the Hangzhou Asian Games against China held at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China on Saturday. [YONHAP]



The Korean women’s hockey team claimed a silver medal after a 2-0 loss to host country China in the final at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday, failing to secure a coveted ticket to the Paris Olympics.