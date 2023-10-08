Indian men, Chinese women seal Olympic Qualification





Hockey at Asian Games 2023 came to an end today with the India men's team and Chinese women's team claiming the gold medals and securing qualification to the Olympic Games Paris 2024! India and Japan faced each other in the men’s final yesterday with India registering a 5-1 win to secure their fourth gold medal in the competition's history, and Olympic qualification. In the women’s competition it was China taking on Korea in the finals. China edged the finals with a 2-0 win and in the process collected their 4th women’s Hockey gold at the Asian Games.



