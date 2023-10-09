Jang Jong-hyun created records in Asian Games

By Tariq Ali



South Korean men's hockey legend Jang Jong-hyun created some records in recently concluded Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou.







Jang Jong-hyun made his debut in senior international field hockey in 2003 completed his twenty years in international hockey. Jang Jong-hyun appeared in 328 international matches. His captain Lee Nam-Yong also completed 21 years in international hockey.



Following is the list of players whose international field hockey career spanned for twenty or more years:



27 years - Kwandwane Browne (Trinidad and Tobago) 1992-2019

24 years - Paul Couhan (Canada) 1984-1998

23 years - Dhayan Chand (India) 1926-1949

23 years - Kenneth Pereira (Canada) 1994-2017

21 years - Lee Nam-Yong (South Korea) 2002-2023* (still active)

20 years - Jorge Lombi (Argentina) 1991-2011

20 years - Kumar Subramaniyam (Malaysia) 1999-2019

20 years - Juan Vivaldi (Argentina) 2001-2021

20 years - Matias Paredes (Argentina) 2001-2021

20 years - Jang Jong-hyun (South Korea) 2003-2023* (still active)



Jang Jong-hyun was the top scorer of 19th Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou with 18 goals to his credit beating the record of most goals in an edition created by Abdul Waheed Khan of Pakistan who scored 17 goals in Jakarta 1962.



Following is the list of players who scored most goals in an edition in Asian Games

18 goals - Jang Jong-hyun - South Korea - Hangzhou 2023

17 goals - Abdul Waheed Khan - Pakistan - Jakarta 1962

15 goals - Jang Jong-hyun - South Korea - Doha 2006

15 goals - Jang Jong-hyun - South Korea - Jakarta 2018

13 goals - Zafar Iqbal - India - New Delhi 1982

13 goals - Akashdeep Singh - India - Jakarta 2018

13 goals - Rupinder Pal Singh - India - Jakarta 2018

13 goals - Harmanpreet Singh - India - Hangzhou 2023

12 goals - Abdul Rasheed Jr. - Pakistan - Tehran 1974

12 goals - Takahiko Yamabori - Japan - Doha 2006

12 goals - Mandeep Singh - India - Hangzhou 2023