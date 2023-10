Curtains on Asian Games, Sreejesh leads India at Hangzhou tech-colour show

Rohit Mahajan in Hangzhou





The Indian contingent at the Asian Games closing ceremony. PTI



The night the curtain came down on the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the city’s skyline was glittering in the colours of the rainbow, and more colours — which is not saying much, for the city’s tall buildings are magnificently lit anyway, in changing colours, ranging from purple to golden to electric blue.