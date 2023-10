‘It's a tremendous honour and privilege for me,’ says Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on being named as India’s flag-bearer for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 closing ceremony

Sreejesh was part of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team that clinched a Gold medal at the prestigious event







Hangzhou: The remarkable achievements of the Indian contingent at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 have culminated in a momentous honour as PR Sreejesh, the celebrated goalkeeper and a veteran of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, was selected to carry the nation's flag during the closing ceremony of the prestigious sporting event.