Indian Sub Junior Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams leave for the Netherlands Tour

Indian Sub Junior Men’s and Women’s Teams will play four games each during the tour







New Delhi: The Indian Sub Junior Men's and Women's Hockey Teams flew from New Delhi to Amsterdam, Netherlands in the wee hours of Tuesday to participate in their maiden international games scheduled to be played from 13th October to 16th October. The tour not only promises to be an exciting chapter in the story of Indian hockey but also stands as a testament to its flourishing prowess at the grassroots level.