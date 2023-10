Hockey India announces 20-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team for the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023

Uttam Singh has been named Captain, while Rajinder Singh will serve as Vice Captain







Bengaluru: Hockey India announces the 20-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team that will participate in the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 from 27th October to 4th November in Johor, Malaysia. The 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 will feature 8 teams this time around instead of the customary 6 teams that it featured in previous editions.