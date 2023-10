Coach Spotlight: David Passmore on the Upcoming Pan American Games





SANTIAGO, Chile – With the 2023 Pan American Games (PAG) fast approaching, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore knows there’s a lot at stake. As his team warmed up to scrimmage members of the U.S. Men’s National Team in the final stages of preparation, Passmore shared with USA Field Hockey his sentiments leading up to the event.