India in Asian Games Records

By Tariq Ali
India won fourth gold medal in the Men's Hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium Hangzhou in 2023.
Men's Hockey Medals Tally
Teams Gold Silver Bronze Total Appearances
Pakistan 8. 3. 3. 14. 17
India 4. 9. 3. 16. 17
S Korea 4. 1. 3. 8. 14
Japan. 1. 1. 2. 4. 17
Malaysia 0. 2. 6. 8. 17
China. 0. 1. 0. 1. 9
In the Women's Hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou the host China won fourth gold medal.
Women's Hockey Medals Tally
Teams Gold Silver Bronze Total Appearances
S Korea. 5. 4. 0. 9. 11
China 4. 2 3. 9 9
Japan. 1. 3. 3. 7. 11
India. 1. 2. 4. 7. 11
Malaysia. 0. 0. 1. 1. 7
India was top on the points table played 7 matches won all the seven matches scored 68 goals and conceded 9 goals in the men's hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou in 2023.
Following is the list of the teams scored more than 65 goals in an edition of the event in the men's hockey
GF GA Teams - Event details - Venue - Year
80--1 India - Asian Games - Jakarta 2018
71--3 Canada - FIH Hockey Series Open - Salamanca 2018
71--4 Argentina - South American Championship - Santiago 2003
69--5 Argentina - South American Championship - Santiago 2013
68--1 Argentina - Pan American Cup - Havana 2000
68--3 Argentina - Pan American Cup - London (Canada) 2004
68--3 Cuba - ALBA Games - Caracas 2007
68--9 India - Asian Games - Hangzhou 2023
67--3 South Africa - All Africa Championship - Johannesburg 2015
66-13 Fiji - FIH World League Round 1 - Suva 2016