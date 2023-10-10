India in Asian Games Records

By Tariq Ali



India won fourth gold medal in the Men's Hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium Hangzhou in 2023.







Men's Hockey Medals Tally

Teams Gold Silver Bronze Total Appearances

Pakistan 8. 3. 3. 14. 17

India 4. 9. 3. 16. 17

S Korea 4. 1. 3. 8. 14

Japan. 1. 1. 2. 4. 17

Malaysia 0. 2. 6. 8. 17

China. 0. 1. 0. 1. 9



In the Women's Hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou the host China won fourth gold medal.



Women's Hockey Medals Tally

Teams Gold Silver Bronze Total Appearances

S Korea. 5. 4. 0. 9. 11

China 4. 2 3. 9 9

Japan. 1. 3. 3. 7. 11

India. 1. 2. 4. 7. 11

Malaysia. 0. 0. 1. 1. 7



India was top on the points table played 7 matches won all the seven matches scored 68 goals and conceded 9 goals in the men's hockey event in the 19th Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou in 2023.



Following is the list of the teams scored more than 65 goals in an edition of the event in the men's hockey



GF GA Teams - Event details - Venue - Year

80--1 India - Asian Games - Jakarta 2018

71--3 Canada - FIH Hockey Series Open - Salamanca 2018

71--4 Argentina - South American Championship - Santiago 2003

69--5 Argentina - South American Championship - Santiago 2013

68--1 Argentina - Pan American Cup - Havana 2000

68--3 Argentina - Pan American Cup - London (Canada) 2004

68--3 Cuba - ALBA Games - Caracas 2007

68--9 India - Asian Games - Hangzhou 2023

67--3 South Africa - All Africa Championship - Johannesburg 2015

66-13 Fiji - FIH World League Round 1 - Suva 2016