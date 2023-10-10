Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams receive thunderous welcome on return after successful campaigns in Hangzhou Asian Games

Indian Men's Hockey Team won Gold Medal; Indian Women's Hockey Team won Bronze medal







The Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams returned to India from Hangzhou after a successful campaign at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 and were greeted with rapturous applause from the hockey fans present at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi late Monday night. The Indian Men's Hockey Team won the Gold Medal, and the Indian Women's Hockey Team claimed the Bronze medal in Hangzhou. The enthusiastic hockey fans in the national capital gathered at the airport to welcome their heroes who made the country proud with their splendid performance in the biggest tournament of the year.



