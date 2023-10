Day 2 Results: 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women West Zone Championship 2023





Chhattisgarh: The second day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women West Zone Championship 2023 in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, saw Hockey Maharashtra, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, and Chhattisgarh Hockey register wins in their respective matches in the Sub Junior Women’s category, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh Hockey emerged victorious in their respective games of the Sub Junior Men’s category.