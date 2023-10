'Moments of mental lapse': UNC field hockey concedes sudden-death goal against Liberty

By Caroline Wills





UNC midfielder Jasmina Smolenaars (22) defends the Tar Heels' during the field hockey game against Liberty on Oct. 8, 2023. UNC lost to Liberty 1-2. Photo by Ava Sharon / The Daily Tar Heel



Down to six players and a goalie for the second round of overtime, sophomore forward Ryleigh Heck, encircled by four Liberty defenders, had the ball tapped away at the top of the circle. Heck, and many of her teammates, held up their arms, asking for a foul for an illegal back stick hit.