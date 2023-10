Northwestern back atop NFHCA poll as nation’s No. 1 team

Alex Cervantes





Northwestern huddles during a game. Following a 2-0 triumph over Iowa, Northwestern is now the No. 1 team in the country. Daily file photo by Micah Sandy



Following a 2-0 shutout of No. 3 Iowa on Friday, Northwestern has leapfrogged North Carolina to claim the No. 1 spot in the latest NFHCA National Coaches Poll.