Cash incentives await Perak if they retain Razak Cup crown

By Aftar Singh





The Perak Hockey Association (PHA) will reward their state team with cash incentives if they retain their Razak Cup crown for the fourth consecutive time. Pic Courtesy of Persatuan Hoki Perak Pha



KUALA LUMPUR: The Perak Hockey Association (PHA) will reward their state team with cash incentives if they retain their Razak Cup crown for the fourth consecutive time.