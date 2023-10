‘Sincere efforts needed to revive Pakistan hockey’

Mohammad Yaqoob



LAHORE: Expressing utter disappointment at Pakistan hockey team’s disastrous show in the recently-held Asian Games which included a 10-2 drubbing at the hands of India, former Olympian Samiullah Khan on Tuesday said the crisis demands all stakeholders while keeping aside vested interests combine and work sincerely for the revival of the national game.