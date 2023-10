Vantage Black Sticks announce squads ahead of crucial qualifier

Off the back of a positive end to the 2022/23 season, including a competitive European tour and first win over Australia since 2016, the Vantage Black Sticks Men (VBSM) are announcing a largely unchanged squad for the year ahead; while the Vantage Black Sticks Women (VBSW) bring in a couple of familiar faces as they continue building momentum.