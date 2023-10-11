Hockey India announces 20-member Indian team for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 20-member Indian women’s hockey team that will be travelling for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 set to take place from 27th October to 5th November.





Savita Punia will be the captain of the women’s team taking part in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



