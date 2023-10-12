1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A) to commence from tomorrow

The Sub Jr Women’s Teams of Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Meghbaran Singh Hockey Academy will face off in the opening contest of the tournament







New Delhi: The appetite of the hockey aficionados continues to be satisfied as the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy Championships (Zone A) is set to kick off at the Madhya Pradesh Women Hockey Academy in Gwalior on Thursday, 12th October, with the final scheduled for 19th October. The Junior category will see the participation of five teams- Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Salute Hockey Academy and HIM Academy.



