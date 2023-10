Field Hockey Hosts No. 15 Penn State and No. 4 Rutgers This Weekend





EAST LANSING, Mich. – Its been nearly three weeks since Michigan State played on Ralph Young field. The Spartans are back to host the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten showdown on Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. and Rutgers on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. MSU will play its fourth and fifth consecutive game against a top 20 opponent.