Ramsey Breaks Season Points Record as Field Hockey Shuts Out Yale

By Ruth Abraham





The Red faces UAlbany on Sept. 10, 2023 at Dodson Field. Cornell lost in a shootout, 2-3, the last non-conference loss for the Red. Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor



After a 12-goal steamroll of Colgate last week, Cornell field hockey (8-3, 3-1 Ivy) proved that they are a force to be reckoned with after a 3-0 shutout of Yale (4-8, 1-3 Ivy) on Friday at home.