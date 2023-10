Christine at the double for Sabah in Malaysia's Razak Cup

By Aftar Singh





A Sabah player (right, in red) in action in a Razak Cup match against Perak at Education Ministry Turf in Pantai today.



KUALA LUMPUR: Christine Olivia Goden bagged a brace to steer Sabah to a 4-1 win over Perak in a Razak Cup women's Group A hockey match at the Ministry Education Turf today.