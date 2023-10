Lee Nam-yong still active at 40!

By Tariq Ali



The South Korean captain of the men's hockey Lee Nam-yong turned 40 on 28 September 2023 achieved a bronze medal defeated the host China by 2-1 in the Asian Games 2022 , Hangzhou.







Lee Nam-yong was born in Seongnam on 28 September 1983 is still too much active at the age of 40.



Lee Nam-yong made his debut in senior international hockey in 2002 completed 21 years. He appeared in the two Olympic Games 2008 and 2012. Four FIH World Cup 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022. five Asian Games 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 and five Asia Cup 2007, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022.



According to the records available to me following is the list of players who were active in the international hockey at the prime age of 40 or more years:



52 years - Collier Benjamin (New Zealand) World Cup 2006 and 2010

52 years - Nelson Ginorio (Cuba) 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games

52 years - Scott Dwayne (Guyana) 2015 Pan American Qualifiers

52 years - Strickland Louis (Samoa) 2013 Oceania Cup

46 years - Felix Mafferetti (Peru) American Championship 2022

45 years - Pipal Raymond (Papua New Guinea) FIH Hockey World League Round 1 2016

44 years - Henning Hoilst (Denmark) Olympic Games 1920, 1928 and 1936

44 goals - Tjerk Leegstrra (United States) Olympic Games Melbourne 1956

44 years - Dhayan Chand (India) on East Africa tour 1949

43 years - Jenn's Otto Busch ( Denmark) Olympic Games London 1948

43 years - Svend Joryenson (Denmark) Olympic Games London 1948

43 years - Juan Vivaldi (Argentina) FIH Hockey Pro League 2022

42 years - Fakavahe Paea (Tonga) FIH Hockey World League Round 1 Suva 2016

42 years - Kwandwane Browne (Trinidad and Tobago) Pan American Games Peru 2019

41 years - Graham Dodds (Great Britain) Olympic Games Helsinki 1952

41 years - Ido Marang (France) Olympic Games Rome 1960

41 years - Elly Kitamiereke (Uganda) Olympic Games Munich 1972

41 years - Morales Carlos (Peru) South American Championship 2022

41 years - Alain Bardaji (Cuba) Central American and Caribbean Games 2014

40 years - Francisco Cantuanes (Peru) South American Championship 2022

40 years - Rey Francisco Jose (Peru) South American Games 2014

40 years - Marquez Jose (Peru) Bolivian Games 2013

40 years - Bill Jarazena (Guyana) Central American and Caribbean Qualifiers 2015

40 years - Lee Nam-yong (South Korea) Asian Games Hangzhou 2023