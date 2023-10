Indian Sub Junior Men and Women Teams aim to excel in their maiden international tours as they gear up for exciting clashes in the Netherlands



The tour is scheduled to take place from 13th October to 16th October







New Delhi: Indian Sub Junior Men and Women Teams are all geared up for the exhilarating clashes in the Netherlands, where they will face off against teams of varying age groups from 13th October to 16th October. Both Teams will kick off their maiden tour against Senior EDE Men’s and Women’s Teams late Friday night.