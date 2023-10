Charlotte Field Official Grand Opening Set with USWNT vs. New Zealand Series in December





CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The official grand opening for the new field on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte is set! The No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team will host No. 9 New Zealand in a two-game series on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, with the second match being the official grand opening.