Injured Sushila rested as Indian team gears up for the home ACT

K ARUMUGAM







Rio Olympics captain Sushila Chanu was seen heavy strapped on her thighs, still playing almost all matches in the just concluded Asian Games. Befitting her grit and determination, the all rounder struck the winning goal off a penalty corner in the bronze medal contest against Japan. Both the midfielder Sushila and centre forward Vaishnav Devi Phalke — who was supposed to fill in the vacuum created by the controversial sidelining of Rani Rampal — will not be seen in action at Ranchi. Phalke is though kept among the reserve category along with Sharmila Devi, who missed the Hangzhou bus.



