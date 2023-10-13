Indian hockey players get heroes’ welcome in Jalandhar

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj





Indian hockey team’s player Hardik Singh with his parents. Photos: Malkiat Singh



Dhol beats and bhangra, slogans in their honour, garlands, and special salutes by children lifting hockey in the air, the star hockey players who won gold medal in the Asian Games were given a roaring welcome in their village. Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, and Mandeep Singh were overwhelmed looking at the love, and affection of the crowd. Budding players getting trained at the Mithapur Academy were in awe when they received their hockey idols. Manpreet Singh, former Indian hockey team captain, seemed to get emotional looking at the young players who were present there to have a glance at these stalwarts.



