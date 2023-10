Day 2 Results: 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A)





Gwalior: The second day of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A), saw Meghbaran Singh Hockey Academy win while Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy played out a draw in their respective matches in the Sub Junior Women’s category. HIM Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy emerged victorious in their respective games in the Junior Women’s category.