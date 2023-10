Day 5 Results: 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women West Zone Championship 2023





Chhattisgarh: The fifth day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women West Zone Championship 2023 in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, witnessed the match between Hockey Gujarat and Hockey Rajasthan ending in a draw, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Hockey register wins in their respective matches in the Sub Junior Women’s category.