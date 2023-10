Hockey fever grips Jharkhand as mascot 'Juhi' unveiled for Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023; Trophy Tour begins from Ranchi

The event also marked the launch of the Trophy Tour from Ranchi; to take place between 13th October and 25th October







Ranchi: Shri Hemant Soren, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand, today, unveiled the mascot for the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 at the Project Bhawan in Dhurva, Ranchi, Jharkhand. The mascot, named 'Juhi' is inspired by the popular elephant at Betla National Park.