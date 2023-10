Indian Sub Junior Teams shine in maiden Tour: Women secure 3-2 victory, Men dominant with 8-0 win against EDE





Netherlands: The Indian Sub Junior Women’s Team (U17) and Sub Junior Men’s Team (U17) both began their historic maiden tour with victories in their respective matches against the Senior EDE Women’s and Men’s teams. The Women’s team won 3-2 while the Men’s team won 8-0 as the victories in foreign conditions augured well for the squads gearing up for the remainder of the campaign.