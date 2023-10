Shahbo Records Third Consecutive Shutout as Field Hockey Beats Princeton 4-0





PRINCETON, N.J – No. 11 Harvard field hockey (10-3, 5-0 Ivy) defeated Ivy rival Princeton 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson got firsts from Maddie Mullaney and Kate Oliver as each scored their first goals of the season. Oliver eventually got a second goal in the second half while Kitty Chapple also found the back of the net. Harvard improves to 5-0 in Ivy Play with two remaining Ivy games left against Penn and Cornell.