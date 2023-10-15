Hockey Ireland Results Round-Up – Saturday Oct 14

EYHL Division 1 Men Round 5







CORINTHIANS 3 YMCA 3



Corinthians hosted South Dublin rivals YMCA at St. Columba’s College and it was the visitors who took the lead through Tevin Kok after 7 minutes. Corinthians responded through a penalty corner converted by Max Neill in the 23rd minute. Davy Howard converted a second penalty corner to give Corinthian the lead on 26 minutes and they led 2-1 at half time. YMCA got an equaliser on 53 minutes when Harry McCarthy scored from open play. Max Neill got his second of the game from open play on 63 minutes to restore Corinthian’s lead at 3-2, but Scott Ruttle rescued a point for the visitors with a last-minute equaliser for YMCA to leave the final score 3-3.



