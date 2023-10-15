Pan American Games 2023 Review

By Tariq Ali



The XIX Pan American Games will be held in Santiago, Chile from 20 October to 5 November, 2023.







The 15th men's hockey event will be starting from 25 October to 3 November and the 10th women's hockey event starting from the 26 October to 4 November 2023 at Stadium Sports Park, Santiago, Chile.



The Medals Tally of the Men's Hockey event:



Gold Silver Bronze Total App. Team

10. 4. 0. 14. 14 Argentina

4. 8. 1. 13. 14 Canada

0. 1. 2. 3. 10 Mexico

0. 1. 0. 1. 13.Trinidad and Tobago

0. 0. 5. 5. 14 United States

0. 0. 4. 4. 13. Chile

0. 0. 2. 2. 10. Cuba



The Medals Tally of the Women's Hockey event



Gold Silver Bronze Total App Team

7. 2. 0. 9. 9. Argentina

2. 5. 2. 9. 9. United States

0. 2. 4. 6. 9. Canada

0. 0. 1. 1. 6. Chile

0. 0 1. 1. 4. Uruguay

0. 0. 1. 1. 1. Netherlands Antilles