Purnima Yadav's brace goes in vain as Sub Junior Women's Team goes down 3-7 to Netherlands U18 Women's team.







Netherlands: The Indian Sub Junior Women’s and Sub Junior Men’s Teams were beaten by the Netherlands U18 Women’s and Men’s Teams in their respective matches. While the Women’s Team went down 3-7, the Men’s side lost their game 1-7.